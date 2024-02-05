Potential rumor killer on AEW star getting a hip replacement

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 05, 2024 20:28 IST
AEW has a roster full of high-profile names (Image source: AEW official website)

A former AEW International Champion was recently rumored to get a hip replacement amid his absence from TV. Meanwhile, a new report has provided a potential update on the situation.

The AEW star in question is Rey Fenix. He has been away from TV since October 2023. The 33-year-old last competed in a match against Orange Cassidy on an episode of Dynamite, where he lost the International Title. After the contest, many believed Fenix sustained an injury and would undergo a hip replacement procedure.

On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer seemingly debunked the rumor as he said Fenix did not get a hip replacement:

“So the story that Rey Fenix was getting a hip replacement or had a hip replacement is inaccurate. Yes [a double hip replacement], that's inaccurate. I don't know exactly what the whole story is. But I'm [sic] one of his friends who just said that he did not get a hip replacement.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Former AEW International Champion Rey Fenix recently provided an update on his injury

Amid his in-ring hiatus, former International Champion Rey Fenix recently shared an update on his recovery process.

In a chat with Denise Salcedo, Fenix said he was following the doctor's advice and working hard to recover from his injury:

"We are working on the recovery. I think it’s the worst injury, but I’m taking my time. I’m doing a good job on my recovery. I put everything with the doctors. I’m following the doctors, I’m doing my best, and I think I can’t talk so much about it, but soon. Soon, I will be in the ring, doing Lucha Libre, doing the thing that makes me so happy." [H/T WrestleZone]

youtube-cover

The masked star assured his fans that he would be back inside the squared circle soon. Will Fenix return ahead of All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view, Revolution 2024? Only time will tell.

Edited by Pratik Singh
