Potential rumor killer on Mark Briscoe's status with AEW before Jay Briscoe's tragic passing

There has been some clarification on rumors that Mark Briscoe was able to make his AEW debut prior to Jay Briscoe's passing.

Jay Briscoe passed away after a tragic car accident last week. While he was pronounced dead on the scene, his two daughters were also in the car and were taken to hospital in critical condition. Fortunately, both are stable and recovering from their multiple severe injuries. Jay was honored by the wrestling world throughout last week, with wrestlers and companies alike paying tribute to the Ring of Honor veteran.

However, AEW was unable to honor the star with The Briscoes being banned from TV by Warner Bros. Discovery. The ban had been put in place due to Jay's historic controversial social media activity. However, they appear to have u-turned on that in light of Jay's passing and amidst severe backlash, with Mark Briscoe set to make his debut during tonight's Dynamite.

In a report on the matter from Fightful Select, there was said to be a belief amongst talent that Mark would have been allowed on Dynamite anyway. This is perhaps due to the fact that the controversy stemmed from Jay's actions. It was later said that was not the case and new WBD bosses were said to be helpful in Tony Khan's efforts for Mark to debut.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW

-TNT Title: Darby Allin v Buddy Matthews

-Mark Briscoe v Jay Lethal

-Bryan Danielson v Brian Cage

-Jericho + Sammy v Starks + Andretti



-Ruby Soho v Toni Storm

The Briscoes were in the midst of their 13th ROH tag title reign, having won the straps at Final Battle last month. While there has been no word on how Jay's passing will affect the titles, Mark is still being billed as a champion.

AEW are said to have been happy with a recent debutant and expect her back soon

In the same report, there was also further word on how AEW felt about the 18-year-old indie prodigy, Billie Starkz. Starkz has become a fan favorite on the indie circuit, making appearances in GCW and Major League Wrestling.

She made her debut for Tony Khan's promotion last month, working on December's Dark tapings. She first faced former Women's World Champion Britt Baker and later Red Velvet, losing both bouts.

The report said that the company seemed happy with what they had seen in her two appearances and that it was likely she'll be back soon.

