Potential rumor killer on Miro asking for his AEW release

There has been a potential update on the situation surrounding former AEW TNT Champion Miro possibly wanting his release from All Elite Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar was absent throughout the first half of 2022 due to injuries and non-wrestling commitments, finally returning on the June 1st edition of Dynamite.

Including his return match against Johnny Elite, The Redeemer has only wrestled three matches and has been used predominantly in backstage promos and cameo appearances on TV.

Looks like we will be seeing Miro, Darby Allin & Sting teaming up to take on the House of Black.



This all led to speculation that Miro wanted out of his AEW contract. However, Fightful Select has squashed rumors of a release request in a recent report.

This all led to speculation that Miro wanted out of his AEW contract. However, Fightful Select has squashed rumors of a release request in a recent report.

"Another name that was listed by one of those less than reliable posters was that of former TNT Champion Miro, claiming that he'd asked for his release. This was also shot down, repeatedly by sources who would by familiar with such a situation. Miro re-signed with AEW in late 2021, which will keep him with the company until early 2026. Miro told Fightful earlier this year that he gave AEW a deal on his first contract and was angling for a huge money increase on his second contract, which we're told came to fruition." (H/T Fightful Select).

Since The Redeemer looks to be sticking around, what does the future hold for him? Only time will tell!

Miro will be in action this Sunday at AEW All Out

One of the reasons for the former WWE Superstar not being in action in recent weeks is down to his feud against the House of Black, and the inner conflict he has got going on with himself.

The former TNT Champion was sprayed with Malakai Black's poison mist at the Forbidden Door event in June, and has since searched for an answer as to what he should do next.

Global Catch @global_catch



It seems that The Redeemer has found an answer as he, Sting and Darby Allin will take on House of Black in a trios match at All Out on September 4th.

It seems that The Redeemer has found an answer as he, Sting and Darby Allin will take on House of Black in a trios match at All Out on September 4th. It will be the first time since their TNT Championship match in May 2021 that the former Rusev and Darby have interacted, however, they will be on the same side of the ring this time around.

