Potential spoiler on whether Adam Cole will dethrone MJF at All In 2023

The main event of AEW's biggest show yet, All In, at Wembley Stadium, is set to feature MJF defending his world title against Adam Cole. The early betting odds have suggested which star could reign supreme on August 27.

On Sunday, AEW will present the second edition of the All In pay-per-view in front of over 80,000 fans in London, England. The promotion managed to sell numerous tickets without announcing the show's main event months in advance. It was later revealed that Cole and MJF would headline the event as they battle for the most prestigious prize in the company.

The match will see two on-screen "best friends" locking horns after delivering one of the most compelling storylines in recent times. Adam Cole and Friedman developed an unorthodox friendship in their quest to become world tag team champions.

The potential victor of the world title bout is hard to predict, as both MJF and Cole are on top of their game. While Friedman has been champion for a long time and deserves to win on the grand stage, Adam Cole is yet to score a big victory since joining the Tony Khan-led company, making a solid case for himself.

The early betting odds for several matches at All In are out courtesy of BetOnline. Adam Cole is unlikely to dethrone MJF on Sunday as the champion is the favorite with -300 odds. Meanwhile, Cole stands at +200 odds, meaning he is the underdog heading into the contest. It remains to be seen which star will walk away with the gold.

MJF and Adam Cole will compete in another match at AEW All In 2023

While both MJF and Adam Cole must be preparing for their massive main event bout, they will face another significant challenge in the Zero Hour of All In. Better Than You, Bay Bay is set to square off against Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Title.

The chemistry of Cole and MJF as a tandem will be put to the test against Aussie Open. Both stars will aim to gain momentum by beating the champions ahead of their high-profile singles contest.

