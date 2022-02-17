Potential update on Buddy Matthews' signing with AEW - Reports

Reports indicate that Buddy Matthews might be on his way to All Elite Wrestling.

The world of free agency in professional wrestling continues to be a crazy place. Between the arrival of Keith Lee and the departure of Brandi and Cody Rhodes, AEW is going through one of the most crazy periods in its short history.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the company's free agency scene isn't calming down anytime soon as he reports that former WWE Superstar Buddy Matthews (FKA Buddy Murphy) might be the next talented wrestler to become "All Elite."

Buddy Matthews has been a free agent since September

At first, it seemed like a talent like Matthews would be a lock for All Elite Wrestling after being released over the summer by WWE. However, once his non-compete expired in September, it didn't appear that there was any interest from Tony Khan in acquiring Matthews.

Over the past six months, Matthews has worked everywhere from New Japan to Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, looking to show the wrestling world why he's still the best-kept secret in the industry.

It appears his work outside of WWE has finally caught Khan's attention as Sapp stated that AEW sources have informed him that there has been a "growing interest" in Matthews joining the company. With one source going as far as to say that his creative has already been decided, but that has yet to be confirmed.

AEW talents have informed SRS that the rumblings about Matthews coming into the company have been around since at some point in January, so this isn't a knee-jerk reaction to losing Cody Rhodes.

