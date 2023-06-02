Potential update on identity of Kenny Omega's friend rumored to sign with AEW – Reports

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega promised fans after Double or Nothing that he had a couple of non-AEW friends he could call to even the odds against the Blackpool Combat Club, but who could they be?

Omega ate the pin in the second-ever Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing, with Wheeler Yuta pinning Kenny's shoulders to the mat after interference from Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita.

The Elite seem to be outnumbered, but Kenny Omega wants to level the playing field. In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on two possible candidates: Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada.

"After the show went off the air, Omega did a promo for the people apologizing for the loss and not sending people home happy, but said that they had friends outside of AEW that they could bring in. The general feeling was he was referring to Kota Ibushi and there was a small Ibushi chant, but given what is going on in New Japan, some felt it could end up as Kazuchika Okada. But it does seem headed to Blood & Guts in a five vs. five match," said Dave Meltzer.

Both Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada have long histories with Omega, with Ibushi being Kenny's closest friend in Japanese promotions DDT and NJPW. While Okada can be seen as Omega's greatest rival thanks to their iconic series of matches in 2017 and 2018.

Was one of Kenny Omega's friends arrival teased on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite

With Kenny Omega out of the country and the rest of The Elite unable to make it to the ring, Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita had a clear path to explain their actions at Double or Nothing on the May 31st edition of Dynamite.

During his promo, Callis claimed that Takeshita was not only better than Japanese legends like Rikidozan, Antonio Inoki and Keiji Muto, but he also said that he was better than Kazuchika Okada. This led to the camera panning upwards to reveal the poster for Forbidden Door that was hanging in the background.

Forbidden Door is just over three weeks away and has yet to have any matches announced, this is partly due to NJPW still having to host their Dominion card on June 4th.

Interestingly, Kazuchika Okada will be mixing it up with the Blackpool Combat Club on June 4th, as Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomohiro Ishii will face Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Shota Umino for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

