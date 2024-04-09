Potential update on major AEW star's return amid over 7-month absence - Reports

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has stated that AEW star Jack Perry is not supposed to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion anytime soon.

Jack last competed inside an AEW ring at the infamous All In pay-per-view last year. Following his match against Hook, the AEW star allegedly got involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk. The incident led to The Second-City Saint quitting the company and Jack Perry getting suspended.

Even months later, Jack Perry's suspension has not been lifted, and he is currently performing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling amidst his time away. Meanwhile, Tony Khan's promotion recently announced that unseen footage from the infamous incident between Punk and Perry will be released this week on Dynamite.

Many fans on the internet also speculated that the release of the footage would ultimately lead to Jack Perry's return. However, Dave Meltzer noted that Tony Khan wants to embarrass Punk with the footage, and Perry is not supposed to return anytime soon.

"The thing that's weird is that the idea is to embarrass Punk, to show that Punk is a list, and to embarrass Punk. However, if they actually do this, the guys doing it are heels, and they don't want to be babyfaces, and Jack Perry is not supposed to be coming in. When Jack Perry comes in, it's not supposed to be as a babyface. I guess maybe after this airs I'll be less confused, or maybe I'll be confused for the next 20 years," he said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

What Jack Perry has been doing amid his AEW suspension

Months after his suspension from Tony Khan's promotion, Jack Perry surprisingly showed up at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and portrayed himself as the scapegoat. Since then, Perry has been active on NJPW and has wrestled at major events as well.

It will be interesting to see what the unseen backstage footage tells us about Jack Perry's role in the infamous brawl.

