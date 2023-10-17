Potential update on Tony Khan's blockbuster plans for former WWE champion's debut match in AEW - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly set to provide an authentic welcome of a former WWE Superstar to his promotion this coming Friday on Rampage.

The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion in question is Mistico, who was popularly known as Sin Cara during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. Mistico performed in the biggest wrestling promotion from 2011 to 2014 and captured some memorable moments before he asked for his release in order to return to Mexico.

The Mexican wrestler returned to Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and is still signed with the promotion. Meanwhile, AEW announced its partnership with CMLL and is set to feature some of the stars from the company, including Mistico, who will take on the New Japan Pro Wrestling star Rocky Romero this Friday on Rampage.

This will also mark the AEW debut of Mistico. Furthermore, the match between Romero and Mistico is reportedly set to feature some 'authentic' elements, as reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Explaining the special presentation for the match, Meltzer noted the following:

"The idea, from what I understand, is to make this an authentic Arena México match with the Arena México video footage [and] with the Arena México music." [H/T WrestlingINC]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan brings to the table for the potentially special match, as this will be the first big step in the partnership between AEW and CMLL.

Mistico (fka Sin Cara) had a memorable WWE career

As mentioned earlier, Mistico, formerly known as Sin Cara, achieved some career highlights during his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2011-2014. He became a household name through his amazing high-flying abilities.

Mistico became the NXT Tag Team Champion during his time on the developmental brand as well. However, his biggest highlight has to be forming a tag team with The Legendary Luchador Rey Mysterio, and their team also got very over with fans.

The Mexican wrestler continues to enhance his career as a veteran as he buckles up for his AEW debut this Friday. What does the future have in store for the Lucha legend? Fans would have to wait to get an answer.

