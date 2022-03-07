Prominent match finish for AEW Revolution changed "multiple times" - Reports

It sounds like some of tonight's AEW Revolution pay-per-view results are coming down to the wire.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, at least one prominent match has seen its finish changed "multiple times" leading into tonight's pay-per-view. While we don't know which matches these are right now, Sapp promises a further update on this following tonight's event.

Including the Buy-In leading into the main card, there are currently 12 matches announced for Revolution tonight, so this could apply to quite a few bouts.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- More on possible debut

- Story progression for another debut

- Finish changed

- Concerts

- Meetings

- Christian



patreon.com/posts/63445289 TONS of AEW Revolution notes on Fightful Select.- More on possible debut- Story progression for another debut- Finish changed- Concerts- Meetings- Christian TONS of AEW Revolution notes on Fightful Select. - More on possible debut- Story progression for another debut- Finish changed- Concerts - Meetings- Christian patreon.com/posts/63445289 https://t.co/Cxij1JRntT

Tony Khan held a company meeting prior to AEW Revolution

Sapp also notes that All Elite Wrestling had a company meeting on Saturday. The details of the meeting are unknown at this time, but some fans are speculating that it might have something to do with Tony Khan's recent acquisition of Ring of Honor.

As far as surprise debuts tonight, Sapp stated that while Shane "Swerve" Strickland isn't scheduled to take part in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, he is expected to debut for the company "imminently."

You can also expect the next chapter of The Hardy Boyz reunion storyline to take place at Revolution tonight. It will will most likely happen during the Tornado Trios match, which Matt Hardy is involved in.

The following matches have been announced as the main card for AEW Revolution:

Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Sting, Darby Allin, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Chris Jericho goes one-on-one with Eddie Kingston

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, featuring Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage

Bryan Danielson will go to war with Jon Moxley

Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Tay Conti

CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match

Jurassic Express defend the AEW World Tag Team Titles against reDRagon and The Young Bucks

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Thunder Rosa

Hangman Page defends the AEW World Championship against Adam Cole

Are you excited about AEW Revolution tonight? Which matches do you think have had their finishes changed leading into tonight's show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you expecting a surprise debut on AEW Revolution tonight? Yes No 9 votes so far