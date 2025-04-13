Promotion warns talent won't be brought back if they accept AEW work [Reports]

According to some recent reports, AEW's relationship with a certain promotion might be in trouble. The Jacksonville-based promotion has been open to working with other wrestling companies, allowing the possibility of talent exchange between different promotions.

However, Beyond Wrestling has reportedly decided to take action against talents who prioritize All Elite Wrestling over their current promotion. To ensure that they don't lose the services of wrestlers at the last minute, the company has chosen to take strict measures.

As per Fightful Select, Beyond Wrestling has informed their roster that the individuals who pull out of their weekly Thursday show in favor of doing some extra work for the Tony Khan-led company will face serious consequences. The company has announced that it will not bring back any of the talents who do not fulfill their commitments to Beyond Wrestling.

The promotion has been running shows on Thursdays in Massachusetts for quite a while, which is why they want to ensure the attendance of their roster for these events.

AEW has actively brought in wrestlers from other companies to its programming

WWE has historically preferred not to acknowledge the existence of other wrestling promotions in its programming. While the company has begun working with companies like TNA and NOAH under the Triple H-led creative regime, they have majorly distanced themselves from featuring non-WWE stars on their shows.

AEW has had an entirely different approach in this regard. Multiple promotions like TNA, STARDOM, AAA, NJPW, and even several lesser-recognized indie companies have sent their talents to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the past.

The Tony Khan-led company has equally contributed to its partnerships with other companies, as top stars like Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, and many more have actively been seen in non-AEW promotions.

While Tony has often been criticized for bringing in less recognized wrestlers from across the globe to AEW, it has also helped the company in putting on a better in-ring product. All Elite has its own cross-promotional annual pay-per-view in the form of Forbidden Door, which features the best wrestlers from top wrestling companies on the planet.

