Backstage reaction to Mercedes Martinez's AEW signing after rejecting them before for WWE - Report

Sean Ross Sapp has revealed that people within AEW are happy to see Mercedes Martinez officially join the roster.

Martinez previously appeared for AEW in 2019 and was even offered a chance to become a full-time member of Tony Khan's company. Martinez eventually chose WWE and fans wondered whether there were any ill feelings backstage regarding her decision to reject an AEW deal.

As things turn out, Mercedes Martinez has been welcomed with open arms by AEW as many in the promotion value her experience and technical know-how. Here's what SRS revealed on Fightful's Q&A show:

"I haven't heard of any (heat). I've actually heard of people who were very happy that Mercedes was brought in, and they wanted more experience. They think she can help along the lines of what Serena Deeb is doing. So, there's a lot of positivity around her signing."

#OGBADASS The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED!Thank u @TonyKhan To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling.Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me...but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #OGBADASS https://t.co/QlC7DE7cpv

Mercedes Martinez is a respected pro wrestling veteran

Mercedes Martinez has been wrestling since the early 2000s as the well-traveled star has worked for many top promotions worldwide.

The 41-year-old star enjoyed a decent run on NXT, but her main roster call-up didn't pan out as desired due to the failed RETRIBUTION angle.

Martinez was released from her WWE contract in August, and she has since hit the ground running on the independent circuit.

As seen on the latest episode of Dynamite, Martinez made a surprise appearance to cost Thunder Rosa a spot in the TBS Championship Tournament Finals. The former RAW star appears to have formed an alliance with Jade Cargill and will be featured prominently on AEW TV in the weeks to follow.

Martinez could ideally help Jade Cargill improve as a performer, and she will be an asset for AEW when it comes to developing the women's division.

