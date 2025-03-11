Real reason behind Christian Cage's cash-in at AEW Revolution reportedly disclosed

A recent report revealed the real reason why Christian Cage cashed in his World title contract at AEW Revolution. The report also highlighted when the idea of the cash-in was pitched to Christian.

In the main event of AEW Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Cope (fka Edge). After a long back-and-forth encounter, Cope was about to pin Moxley but the referee got pulled out of the ring by Christian Cage. The Patriarch then cashed in his world title contract that he won at All In 2024 by signing it and making the match a three-way.

However, Jon Moxley made Christian pass out using the bulldog choke to retain his World title yet again. According to a report by Fightful Select, AEW booked Christian cashing in because the company wanted to end the storyline of Christian holding the contract immediately.

It was also reported that the idea of a cash-in during the main event of Revolution 2025 was pitched to Christian in the week leading up to the event.

WWE Hall of Famer on his potential reunion with Christian Cage

WWE Hall of Famer, Cope (fka Edge) opened up on the possibility of a reunion with Christian Cage in AEW two months ago. In an interview with TMZ, Cope reflected on the idea of forming a C&C tag team with Christian in Tony Khan's promotion:

“But to be able to come back, run it with Christian, and do what we did, and who knows where it goes from there. I feel like at some point, a C & C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know," Cope said.

AEW Revolution 2025 ended with both Cope and Christian lying on the floor which could be a tease of their reunion in the near future. Only time will tell where the story is headed for the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

