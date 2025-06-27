Real reason behind Death Riders member's absence from AEW revealed - Reports

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli has been off television for the past week, leading to speculations about the former WWE United States Champion. The erstwhile Cesaro made headlines last week following John Cena's 'pipebomb' promo on SmackDown.
The current Undisputed WWE champion mentioned Claudio Castagnoli by name in his promo, leading fans to speculate if he was withdrawn from TV for that reason. However, a report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has clarified that this isn't the case.
The report claims that the 44-year-old wrestler was simply given time off, and there's nothing negative regarding his absence from television. While it's not clear when the Swiss Superman is scheduled to return, fans would be delighted to know that he isn't injured.
Will a lack of championships lead to the Death Riders' breakup in AEW?
Ever since debuting for the promotion back in 2022, the former ROH World Champion has aligned himself with Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. The trio was initially part of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside another former WWE legend, Bryan Danielson.
However, the trio turned on Bryan at All Out 2024, rebranding themselves as the 'Death Riders' and adding Pac and Marina Shafir to the group. However, things haven't been going smoothly for the group in recent days. While Moxley is still the AEW World Champion, none of the other members hold any gold.
Castagnoli, Yuta, and Pac held the AEW World Trios Championship for a long time but lost it to Powerhouse Hobbs and The Opps at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Claudio has since failed to capture either the TNT Championship or the International Championship. Fans are speculating that the lack of titles could eventually lead to the faction's breakup after being together since 2022.