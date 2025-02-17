Reason behind former AEW champion's absence from TV reportedly revealed

A recent report has seemingly revealed the reason why a former AEW champion had been absent from TV for weeks. The top star is set to make his in-ring return this week as well.

Ad

Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy has been absent from TV ever since his defeat in a match against Hangman Page on the January 1, 2025, episode of Dynamite. Fans have been wondering where The Freshly Squeezed has been, and his in-ring return has been announced for Dynamite this week.

Cassidy is set to take on Roderick Strong in his return match after several weeks this Wednesday. Fans were unaware of the reason behind Cassidy's absence from TV for weeks as well. Nevertheless, speaking on Fightful Select's Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Orange Cassidy was taking time off for more than a month:

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, he was just taking a little time off from what I understood, and now he’s booked in the International Title Series. He is going to be facing Roderick Strong this week.” [26:27 - 26:39]

The full podcast can be listened to by clicking this LINK.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, Orange Cassidy's match against Roderick Strong this week on Dynamite is part of the International Title series. The winner will challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the International Title. Furthermore, Kenny Omega has already challenged the International Champion for Revolution.

Former AEW Champion on criticism from old-school veterans

The former AEW International Champion, Orange Cassidy fired back at the criticisms regarding his wrestling style by some old-school veterans. Speaking exclusively with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda a few months back, Cassidy stated the following:

Ad

"Very much so... Some of those old-school wrestler types say that I am not respecting the business or respecting professional wrestling. I tend to think they have never seen me wrestle, and they don't know what they are talking about."

Moreover, The Freshly Squeezed is set to return this Wednesday, and it remains to be seen what his creative plans are.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback