Recent AEW debutant reportedly "very much on WWE radar"

One of AEW's most recent debutants has certainly kicked up a fuss amongst wrestling fans who are excited to see what they do next. But it seems like WWE is also interested in this international sensation.

The star in question is Komander. He was recently featured on the March 1st edition of AEW Dynamite as part of the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match. The bout was eventually won by Powerhouse Hobbs.

However, the Mexican sensation was the man everyone was talking about coming out of the match thanks to his insane rope-walking abilities and high-flying offense. Fans have be sharing clips of Komander all over social media since the match took place.

It looks like AEW is not the only company interested in bringing Komander in on a full-time basis. As Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the luchador is very much on WWE's radar.

“Komander, who debuted on Dynamite in the ladder match with no buildup at all, was not under contract when put on the show and is very much on WWE radar. Komander actually is under contract with the KAOZ promotion in Mexico and not sure how that would impact his ability to actually sign with WWE or AEW." (H/T WrestlePurists)

In the meantime, Komander will continue to perform on various high-profile events around the world, with the lucahdor set to take part in the annual "16 Carat Gold" tournament for German promotion WXW on March 10th.

This isn't the first time WWE has had their eye on someone who's appeared on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan has always been someone who wants to give people a chance to get some exposure on a big platform. This in turn leads to a lot of one-off appearances from performers who aren't under contract.

This is exactly what happened with recent WWE signing Dragon Lee, who appeared on Dynamite in August 2022 as part of the Trios Championship Tournament.

WWE reportedly found out about Dragon Lee not having an AEW contract following his appearance, which allowed them to swoop in and sign the Mexican star at the end of 2022.

To add insult to injury to All Elite Wrestling, Lee's final match for Mexican promotion AAA was a victory over FTR for the AAA Tag Team Championships, which he and his brother Dralistico immediately vacated after the match.

