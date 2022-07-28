Another released WWE Superstar reportedly signs with Tony Khan's AEW

AEW President Tony Khan snapped up yet another former WWE Superstar in the form of former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods.

Woods, also known as Preston Cunningham Jr. in NXT, left WWE in 2016 and has since forged a path of brutality through companies like Ring of Honor, where he became a staple in the mid-2010s.

Many fans have wondered what the future holds for Ring of Honor stars since the AEW President purchased ROH.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW While Swerve managed to beat the team of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on his own, Josh Woods was seemingly taking care of business with Swerve's tag team partner, Keith Lee backstage! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork While Swerve managed to beat the team of Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on his own, Josh Woods was seemingly taking care of business with Swerve's tag team partner, Keith Lee backstage! Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/MOZnoCso33

According to Fightful Select, Woods signed a tiered AEW contract. The report also noted that Tony Khan signed Woods to this deal for around a month.

Woods' deal seems to be similar to Rush' as no "All Elite" graphic has been made for either star, meaning they aren't exclusively with AEW.

What does the future hold for Josh Woods? Only time will tell!

Tony Khan used Josh Woods sporadically in AEW so far

Josh Woods was ROH Pure Champion when Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor. Khan gave Woods regular AEW bookings. On top of facing Daniel Garcia and Shawn Spears on AEW Dark, Woods even got a rematch with Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Title.

Woods was unsuccessful in regaining his championship and has since aligned himself with Tony Nese and Mark Sterling, attacking Keith Lee backstage on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

