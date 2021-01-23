Report: AEW considering moving the date for Revolution

AEW is reportedly planning to move the date of their upcoming pay-per-view, Revolution.

According to Dave Meltzer in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company is considering moving the date of their first major show of 2021.

The event's original date was February 27th, but Meltzer states that dates in early March are being discussed. The move is thought to be because of Jake Paul's boxing pay-per-view is also set for February 27th.

AEW's last pay-per-view, Full Gear went head-to-head with the Logan Paul and KSI boxing event and drew the lowest buys for the promotion. However, the YouTube "star" announced he is fighting on April 7th.

Despite the circulating reports, AEW's website still has Revolution taking place on the original date of February 27th.

AEW has only announced one match for Revoltuion thus far.

A huge street fight will take place at AEW Revolution

The only match announced for the pay-per-view is a historic one as it features the in-ring return of Sting. He will team up with AEW TNT Champion, Darby Allin, to face Team Taz members, Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a Street Fight.

The match is reported to be a "cinematic" match in order to protect Sting who has a neck issue with spinal stenosis. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Sting made his shocking debut for AEW on the Dynamite special, Winter Is Coming. He appeared to the joy of wrestling fans worldwide to stop Team Taz putting a beatdown to Cody, Dustin and his new tag team partner, Allin.

Since then he has continued to the feud with the ECW legend's faction. All came to a head when Starks interfered in last week's TNT Championship match between Allin and Cage, but Sting came to the rescue and took Starks out with his baseball bat.

This incident leads to Sting's first match in six years. He last wrestled in 2015 at WWE Clash of Champions against Seth Rollins. The match featured Sting taking a buckle bomb, which damaged his neck and caused him to collapse in the ring. Thankfully, he recovered enough to finish the match, but he announced his retirement from the ring the following year at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

What do you make of AEW possibly moving the date of Revolution? Let us know in the comments below.