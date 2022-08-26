Reported backstage details on Tony Khan's stance during internal meeting with AEW talent

The latest details on what went down in the recent AEW talent meeting have emerged, with Tony Khan reportedly telling his locker room that he isn't to be messed with.

The wrestling world has been buzzing about the backstage drama in AEW for a number of weeks as multiple backstage feuds have boiled over and have affected on-screen stories.

The likes of CM Punk calling out Hangman Page and Eddie Kingston being suspended are just two of the many tales that are beginning to make AEW more controversial than ever before.

snowboiiii @snowboiiii ever notice how all the aew backstage gossip that comes out lately all pertains to whatever their hottest angle is and always makes it more interesting? tony khan is in his worked shoot era i suspect ever notice how all the aew backstage gossip that comes out lately all pertains to whatever their hottest angle is and always makes it more interesting? tony khan is in his worked shoot era i suspect

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer wrote in his weekly Newsletter that one detail that has recently come to light is AEW President Tony Khan telling his locker room that when it comes to pitching ideas, he's not going to be a pushover.

"One wrestler noted to us that Khan made it very clear he was not going to be a pushover for demands by the talent. There have been a lot of instances where talent of late has made demands on what they want in regard to the PPV and in some cases Khan has done that thinking the proposed ideas are better and in others he hasn’t." (H/T WrestleTalk).

How will Khan put an end to the backstage turmoil in AEW? Only time will tell!

Despite those comments, Tony Khan wasn't the harshest one at the talent meeting

If you thought that Tony Khan was going to be the one to lay down the law in the AEW locker room, you would be wrong. That distinction goes to Executive Vice President Kenny Omega.

According to PWInsider, who reported on many of the details from the meeting over the past few days, Omega was arguably the harshest of everyone who spoke at the meeting in a speech that was meant to come across as "tough love."

Y P @imYash07 WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Kenny Omega spoke during the AEW talent meeting and was the harshest towards the locker room, which came off as "tough love" to some and as “heavy-handed” by others.



Some saw this as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster and others felt differently.



- PWInsider Kenny Omega spoke during the AEW talent meeting and was the harshest towards the locker room, which came off as "tough love" to some and as “heavy-handed” by others.Some saw this as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster and others felt differently.- PWInsider https://t.co/2cmGaiaaSo Somebody in that AEW backstage got to be harsh about the things happening there. Good to see my man Kenny Omega doing it. He's the EVP too and he gotta remember alot of them reduce their egos! twitter.com/WrestlePurists… Somebody in that AEW backstage got to be harsh about the things happening there. Good to see my man Kenny Omega doing it. He's the EVP too and he gotta remember alot of them reduce their egos! twitter.com/WrestlePurists…

"Kenny Omega then spoke and was said to have been the harshest towards the locker room, in a speech that reportedly came off as ‘tough love’ and ‘heavy-handed.’ Some saw this as Omega trying to light a fire under the roster, and others felt differently." (H/T WrestleTalk).

Do you think the backstage drama will end in AEW anytime soon? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

