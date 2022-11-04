Reported details on if Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were backstage at AEW Dynamite disclosed

Former AEW Trios Champions Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have the wrestling world talking once again with their mysterious vignettes airing on Dynamite, but were they at the most recent edition of the show?

The Elite have been away from the public eye since the All Out pay-per-view following their involvement in the "Brawl Out" incident, which led to an internal investigation.

Now that the investigation has ended, there seems to be a plan in motion to bring the group back to the company in an on-screen capacity, with video packages having aired on the two most recent editions of Dynamite.

However, just because they aren't on TV yet doesn't mean they aren't around backstage. PWInsider has once again confirmed that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were backstage in Baltimore, Maryland for the November 2nd edition of Dynamite.

This follows the news that the former Trios Champions were backstage at Dynamite the previous week on October 26th, making this the second week in a row that they have graced their home promotion with their presence.

There is still no news at the time of writing as to when they will be back in the ring, but one thing is certain: the wrestling world will be ready to see Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks once again.

The last time Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks wrestled was shown on AEW Dynamite

During this week's mysterious vignette regarding The Elite, the footage that was shown was the night where Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Hangman Page and The Dark Order to become the first-ever AEW Trios Champions.

However, the footage was paused, leading to a video editor removing The Elite from AEW promotional material (something that happened in reality as well) and replacing them with the trio that won the belts once they were vacated, Death Triangle.

Social media has been buzzing with what this could all mean, with many pointing out easter eggs in the footage hoping to find more clues to help them figure out what is next for The Elite.

