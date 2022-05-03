Reported details on Stu Grayson's AEW departure

There has been a development in the news story involving the founding member of The Dark Order, Stu Grayson, who has seemingly parted ways with All Elite Wrestling.

Grayson, who joined AEW back in 2019 with long-time tag team partner Evil Uno, was quietly removed from the roster page on the official AEW website. As such, many fans have been wondering if he's left the company for good.

Dave Meltzer spoke about Grayson's situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. He stated that the potential reason why Stu Grayson is longer a member of the AEW roster is down to contract renewal talks breaking down.

“The story that I’m getting is that his contract expired, which is the same as Marko Stunt and Joey Janela and Jack Evans, whose names were removed from the roster page because their contracts expired, and the only word going around is that they failed come to terms on a new agreement. I don’t know if that means that they’re still talking, or was one of the decisions made not to renew him," said Meltzer. [0:11-0:47]

Another potential reason put forward by Dave Meltzer was that the size of the AEW roster is so big that some performers will be let go when their contracts expire.

Stu Grayson isn't the only AEW star who has left the company after their contract expired

The past few weeks have seen the first wave of departures from AEW since the company was founded in 2019. Many of the stars who have left recently had been with the company since the very beginning.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. https://t.co/SM8GJPjRWn

Some of the names that Stu Grayson will be joining in the AEW alumni section are Marko Stunt, Jack Evans and Joey Janela, who were all let go by the company once their contracts expired.

