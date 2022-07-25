Reported insight into the creative process between Tony Khan and AEW stars after falling out with former world champion

Following the alleged fallout between Jonathan Gresham and AEW President Tony Khan, further reports have emerged regarding the creative process of the promotion.

Gresham seemingly spoke to fellow AEW wrestler and coach QT Marshall multiple times throughout last week, and the discussions went well. ROH producer Sonjay Dutt was also mentioned as another point of contact in the aforementioned situation.

However, the former world champion's frustrations were reportedly aimed at his creative direction, which is a matter to be handled by Tony Khan. Rumors suggest that Gresham could not secure a meeting with the AEW President until hours before the July 23 pay-per-view.

There was a conversation with Tony Khan, which involved some cussing as well.

Fightful has indicated that the preferred process is for talent to communicate their grievances through one of the coaches, who further relay them to Khan. Meanwhile, coaches also discuss creative ideas for talent, and the company's CEO takes the judgment call on the same.

Names like QT Marshall, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were earmarked as names often involved in such communication.

Potential insight into Jonathan Gresham's meeting with the AEW President

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp There seems to be a lot of lack of communication between talent relations and talent that we've heard from. We've had stories of Gresham, Marko, Cage, Janela and others not being able to get answers or responses There seems to be a lot of lack of communication between talent relations and talent that we've heard from. We've had stories of Gresham, Marko, Cage, Janela and others not being able to get answers or responses I think there's a much clearer picture of this now. We have an update on Select. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s… I think there's a much clearer picture of this now. We have an update on Select. twitter.com/SeanRossSapp/s…

The same report also stated that some in All Elite Wrestling saw Gresham enter the meeting with his "mind made up" and visibly frustrated about the situation.

Furthermore, there was seemingly a general disconnect between the involved parties over the star's creative direction. The former ROH World Champion allegedly had disagreements over his heel turn, despite being promised a bigger picture.

Regarding his title clash against Claudio Castagnoli at Death Before Dishonor, it is said that Gresham had hints about the bout's climax. However, it is still unclear if he was fully aware of the finish days before the event. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 34-year-old amidst the reported controversy.

