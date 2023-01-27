Reported reason for Kenny Omega's absence from Jay Briscoe tribute on AEW Dynamite 

Kenny Omega was a notable name not featured during this week's AEW Dynamite and now there appears to have been an explanation.

This week's show paid respects to late Ring of Honor stalwart Jay Briscoe one week on from his tragic passing. The show featured Mark Briscoe against Jay Lethal in the main event, with Briscoe dedicating his debut victory to his brother.

Despite winning the AEW Trios Tag titles in Los Angeles earlier this month, Kenny Omega was nowhere to be found on the show. He did want to be there, according to Fightful Select's backstage report, but has been battling visa issues. Omega's Elite stablemates, The Young Bucks, stood at the top of the ramp to honor Jay Briscoe at the close of the show.

Other notable stars were present for the show despite not being featured. Dalton Castle attended the show and sat front row for Mark Briscoe in the main event. The Briscoes' 2022 nemeses, FTR, were also backstage for the show.

There were some last-minute changes to this week's AEW Dynamite

The report also notes that Ian Riccaboni had been booked last minute on Tuesday, flying in just hours before the show. Darby Allin's TNT title defense against Buddy Matthews was also said to be originally scheduled to main event. Some time was even trimmed in order to help make room for Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal, which took the title bout's place.

The Acclaimed also had their segment with the Gunns trimmed to make some time. It was said to have been noted that sources found it impressive that Briscoe-Lethal got the time it needed without harming much of what had been advertised.

The mere fact that Mark Briscoe debuted on Dynamite appeared to be impossible at first. Despite last week's Dynamite airing after Jay's passing, it appeared Warner Bros. Discovery had blocked a tribute to the veteran. Evidently, the decision was made to u-turn on that decision as it was announced this week that Mark Briscoe would make his debut.

Did you notice Kenny's absence from AEW Dynamite? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes