Reported update on AEW locker room morale and their stance on backstage scuffle between CM Punk and the Elite

There has been an update on the morale of the AEW locker room, as well as their collective stance following the altercation between CM Punk and The Elite.

Fightful Select reported in an update on the situation that while it had previously been indicated that The Young Bucks had kicked the door down, it wasn't literal. It was apparently just a phrase to imply they forced their way in.

The reason suggested for the Bucks not being able to make their way in initially was that Punk didn't want to talk to anyone. It was reported that he was either receiving or had received medical attention to take care of his cut.

Details remain scarce on what caused Ace Steel to throw chairs and bite Kenny Omega. Some have suggested that his wife had been near or that he believed Omega was attacking CM Punk as he attempted to pull The Cult of Personality from one of the Bucks.

The report affirms that most accounts have been wildly different, depending on who asked. Apparently, talent have not yet been told exactly what will happen with the two-time AEW Champion, but it is expected that everything is pending investigation. Numerous people on the staff and roster have reportedly made their feelings known that they believe Punk has to receive an unpaid suspension.

Much of Punk's heat was attributed to his comments during the media scrum. While he had been rubbing the locker room the long way for some time, a source reportedly found blaming him for all of the recent issues unfair as they reached an all-time high in his absence.

The AEW roster was said to have had a positive vibe following this week's Dynamite show. Much of the roster's content reportedly needed altering for the show as they were unaware of what they could address.

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, neither the situation nor the names involved were mentioned. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks had their Trios Tag Titles stripped from them as well as Punk and his world title. However, there was no mention of them during Tony Khan's address.

