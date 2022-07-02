Reported update on potentially permanent changes in Tony Khan's AEW programming

There have been significant changes to the commentary teams in AEW recently.

Since AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, fans could notice an adjustment to the announcer's team. While Excalibur, Taz, and New Japan's Kevin Kelly were the commentators for most matches, Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross chimed in for a few select bouts.

Similarly, the recent episode of Dynamite: Blood and Guts also saw Excalibur, Taz, and Schiavone cast in the first hour, while Jim Ross and William Regal joined them later on for the main event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the changes will reportedly be reflected on Rampage this week, although Ross, Schiavone, and Excalibur are expected to start things off.

It is also worth noting that Jim Ross recently signed a contract extension, which will see him in All Elite Wrestling until 2024.

It is unclear at this point whether these changes were made due to the special circumstances of recent shows or if they were experimental adjustments by Tony Khan.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the changes will be permanent in the All Elite programming in the coming weeks.

This week's AEW Royal Rampage winner will become the number one contender for the Interim World Title

Although it has hardly been a week since Jon Moxley won the interim AEW World title, the promotion is already making moves to find his challenger.

This week's Rampage will feature the first-ever 'Royal Rampage' match. It has also been declared that the winner of this battle royal will get a fast ticket to challenging for the Interim World Title.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Each minute a new wrestler enters an alternating ring, red/blue, until all 20 wrestlers enter, 10 wrestlers in each ring.

Each ring has a winner, & they’ll fight under battle royal rules to determine who gets a shot at the #AEWRampage : The Royal Rampage:Each minute a new wrestler enters an alternating ring, red/blue, until all 20 wrestlers enter, 10 wrestlers in each ring.Each ring has a winner, & they’ll fight under battle royal rules to determine who gets a shot at the @AEW Interim World Title! #AEWRampage: The Royal Rampage:Each minute a new wrestler enters an alternating ring, red/blue, until all 20 wrestlers enter, 10 wrestlers in each ring.Each ring has a winner, & they’ll fight under battle royal rules to determine who gets a shot at the @AEW Interim World Title! https://t.co/Fo5HUCqcis

Fans will certainly be excited to see who can outlast the horde of wrestlers in the squared circle. Only time will tell who the new number one contender to Jon Moxley's title will be.

