Warner Bros issues edict to remove MJF from AEW promos - reports

AEW star MJF shook the wrestling world to its core on June 1st when he cut a blistering work-shoot promo on fans, fellow wrestlers, and Tony Khan live on AEW Dynamite.

With the show taking place in Los Angeles, California, many major executives from the parent companies of TBS - Warner Bros. and Discovery - were in attendance. It has now been reported that, due to the severity of Friedman's promo, the Warner Bros. camp wants Maxwell Jacob Friedman scrubbed from the AEW product.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, an edict was issued by Warner Bros to take MJF out of AEW-related promotional materials and commercials.

The dictionary's definition of an edict is "an official order or proclamation issued by a person in authority", meaning that this is a very serious statement from the people in power at the network.

Friedman has already been removed from the roster page on AEW's website as well as the introduction package to Rampage. Additionally, ShopAEW.com has taken down all of his merchandise.

What will happen next in the complicated saga of Friedman and AEW? Stay tuned to AEW TV to see the next phase of the story!

MJF wants to start the bidding war of 2024

Where has this animosity between Maxwell Jacob Friedman, AEW and Tony Khan stemmed from? Well, like most things in life, it seemingly comes down to money.

Friedman's AEW contract expires on January 1st 2024. As an AEW original and one of the 'four pillars' of the company, it's hard to see him signing anywhere else. However, recent events have convinced many fans that he will make the jump to WWE, or at least attempt to.

#AEWDynamite "You don't want me to talk about 2024? That's ok. Neither does the guy in the back." -MJF "You don't want me to talk about 2024? That's ok. Neither does the guy in the back." -MJF 😂😂😂#AEWDynamite

Friedman has alluded to the possibility of leaving AEW well before his shoot promo on June 1st, even bringing it up in his recent rivalry with Wardlow.

Ultimately, 2024 is still a long way away, and a lot will surely happen over the next 18 months. Will Maxwell Jacob Friedman leave AEW? Only time will tell.

