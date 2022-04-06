ROH Supercard of Honor draws biggest pay-per-view buyrate in years - reports

The most recent ROH pay-per-view "Supercard of Honor" was one of the highlights of a jam-packed WrestleMania weekend, and it's now been confirmed that it was a financial success as well.

The show featured many high-profile matches, including The Briscoe Brothers vs. FTR for the ROH Tag Team Championships, Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty and Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido for the Undisputed ROH World Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Supercard of Honor had over 20,000 pay-per-view buys - not including the fans who watched on Ring of Honor's own streaming service, Honor Club:

"I don’t know what Honor Club numbers are. If they were gigantic, we would know it. If they were gigantic, Sinclair wouldn’t have sold it. So, you know what I mean? I don’t know what that means as far as whatever, but I think that like, to get over 20,000 paid is a pretty darn good number on that Friday night when you’ve got WrestleMania that weekend," said Meltzer.

Dave Meltzer went on to highlight the stiff competition that makes the buy number more impressive:

"You’re going head-to-head with the Hall of Fame. You’re going head-to-head with SmackDown. You’re going head to head with five other pay-per-views.” said Meltzer (H/T: Ringside News).

Supercard of Honor was up against multiple other shows on April 1st from companies like WWE, GCW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

What is the future of ROH?

The question everyone who watched Supercard of Honor had after the show was what the future has in store for Ring of Honor. With an appearance from Samoa Joe, a title win for Minoru Suzuki and the "Tully Blanchard Enterprises" stable being formed, company owner Tony Khan has set some plans in motion.

Khan has already confirmed that he wants to bring Ring of Honor to a television network at some point in the future, however there is no official word as to when a deal will be put in place.

