Rumor killer on Mariah May's WWE move affecting major AEW All In plans [Reports] 

Former AEW star Mariah May made significant strides after her shocking move to WWE and embracing the identity of Blake Monroe. However, some rumors regarding the Tony Khan-led promotion's plans being derailed due to her move have now been debunked.

Ad

There had been speculations that AEW All In Texas was supposed to feature a top showdown between Mercedes Mone and Athena. However, due to Mariah May jumping ship to WWE, those plans had to be changed.

Fightful reported it to be false after speaking with multiple sources within the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Glamour had supposedly informed All Elite Wrestling about her plans to leave the company in February. Furthermore, her departure reportedly didn't affect their creative plans, as the dream match between Mercedes Mone and "Timeless" Toni Storm had been set a year ago.

Ad

Trending

"Mariah May had informed AEW she'd be leaving the company in February, but by then, AEW had already long had their creative plans for Mercedes vs. Toni Storm set. We're told that Mariah May leaving didn't affect those plans whatsoever. It only affected the early discussions as to who Mariah would face if she was still around. There were early discussions internally for Mariah May to compete in a non-title feud. One source indicated that the plan for Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm was something that was planned even as far back as a year before the show."

Ad

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former AEW star Mariah May signed her NXT contract

Mariah May's arrival in WWE NXT was a huge shocker. A week later, she was revealed to have been renamed 'Blake Monroe,' moving away from her past persona while still retaining some aspects of her character.

On June 17, 2025, NXT General Manager Ava invited her to the ring to sign her contract. After proclaiming that The Glamour era was upon the landscape, she put pen to paper. However, her moment was interrupted by Fatal Influence and their leader, the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A heated altercation led Jayne and her cohorts, Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, to put Monroe through the table, making a statement on the developmental brand.

With The Glamour having a rough beginning to her tenure, it remains to be seen what the future holds for her.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More