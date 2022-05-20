×
Create
Notifications

Rumored update on Johnny Elite's AEW status following Dynamite

Former WWE star John Morrison is now known as Johnny Elite.
Former WWE star John Morrison is now known as Johnny Elite.
reaction-emoji
·
1 Comment
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 09:49 AM IST
Rumors

Johnny Elite (formerly known as John Morrison in WWE) made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite. Following his appearance, reports of his possible status in the company surfaced.

Elite came out as 'the joker,' a surprise opponent, against Samoa Joe in the quarterfinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. He was greeted with a huge pop, and loud cheers from the Fertita Center crowd in Houston, Texas.

After the match, no graphics of "Johnny Elite is All Elite" were posted on the accounts of AEW and Tony Khan. As per PWInsider, this was because the former WWE star had not officially signed with the company as of this writing. However, they added that Elite could still make future appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With regards to the "Johnny Gargano" post on AEW on TNT's Twitter account, it was clarified in the report that the page was not managed by the company but by their broadcast associates.

And #TheJoker is..... #JohnnyElite!!!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/u7R8sp0udn

With his AEW appearance, Elite has now wrestled in three major wrestling promotions in the United States, the other two being WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. He has also wrestled in Mexico, most notably in Lucha Libre AAA and Lucha Underground.

Johnny Elite suffered a loss in his AEW debut

Samoa Joe dominated Johnny Elite during the match by hitting him with some body chops. The latter responded by connecting the Samoan Drop and a 450 Splash off the top turnbuckle.

The former ECW Champion continued the attack by nailing a knee strike on the head of The Samoan Submission Machine. He then attempted his famous Starship Pain but Joe countered with a knee to the body.

.@SamoaJoe advances in the #OwenHart Foundation Men's Tournament with a huge victory over #JohnnyElite! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! https://t.co/6CmAD34Ktg

After a flurry of slaps, Joe pinned Elite with a Muscle Buster and advanced to the semifinal round of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament next week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite the loss, Johnny proved that he has no ring rust on his athleticism. It remains to be seen if or when he will appear again in All Elite Wrestling.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Angana Roy
reaction-emoji
comments icon1 comment
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी