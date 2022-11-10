Sasha Banks' whereabouts following AEW Dynamite appearance reports possibly disclosed

This week, hopeful fans speculated that Sasha Banks could appear on AEW Dynamite after the superstar posted teasers on Instagram. However, the real reason for her presence in Boston has reportedly been revealed.

Since walking out of WWE, Naomi and Sasha Banks have been active in other endeavors. The Boss and Glow Connection were seen at the Black Adam premiere recently. Banks was also in Mexico, training with Juventud Guerrera to improve her pace inside the ring.

With Sasha posting about her presence in Boston, fans naturally speculated about a possible AEW debut considering that’s where Dynamite is taking place this week.

However, one Twitter user has squashed the speculation, stating that The Blueprint was in Boston for a movie.

My brother, who works on the movie, just texted me this. Seeing a lot of Sasha Banks chatter on the timeline right now.Maybe she appears on #AEWDynamite tonight but I can tell you firsthand she will be filming a movie in Massachusetts tomorrow, hence the Boston teases on IG.My brother, who works on the movie, just texted me this. Seeing a lot of Sasha Banks chatter on the timeline right now.Maybe she appears on #AEWDynamite tonight but I can tell you firsthand she will be filming a movie in Massachusetts tomorrow, hence the Boston teases on IG.My brother, who works on the movie, just texted me this. https://t.co/YVLzenSGui

The likelihood of the six-time women's champion showing up was already negligible, and this potential update further strengthened it.

Sasha Banks would be a significant boost for the AEW women's division

Over the last year, Tony Khan has attempted to bolster the All Elite Women's division by adding the likes of Ruby Soho, Toni Storm, Saraya, and Mercedes Martinez.

While there have been some improvements, there is still plenty of work to do.

Adding someone like Mercedes Varnado would immediately elevate the division simply through her star power and charisma.

Not to mention, Banks is an incredible talent who can lead by example in a division severely lacking a spark.

Do you think Banks should become All Elite? Sound off in the comments below.

