Scary details of CM Punk's surgery reportedly disclosed; huge update on his AEW return

The injury to AEW World Champion CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world since the news broke. There has now been an update regarding when fans might see the Second City Saint in the ring again.

On the June 3rd edition of AEW Rampage, Punk made a major announcement with huge ramifications on AEW's current booking plans. He stated that due to an injury that would require surgery, he would have to step away from the ring for an unknown amount of time.

On the June 8th edition of AEW Dynamite, announcer Jim Ross made an official announcement that the surgery went successfully.

That wasn't the end of the story, however, as Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the injury was worse than originally thought.

"The surgery went well. When they did the surgery, they found the injuries to the bones were worse than they expected, but with the surgery, they were able to fix everything up. There is no timetable for his return past the belief it will be before the end of the year.” said Dave Meltzer (H/T WrestlePurists).

AEW's injury list seems to be growing rapidly, with multiple stars currently licking their wounds.

CM Punk's injury occurred during a match on AEW Dynamite

The timing of CM Punk's injury couldn't have come at a worse time as he injured himself during a match on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, this would come immediately after winning the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at Double or Nothing.

While he teamed up with FTR to take on Max Caster and The Gunn Club, CM Punk was noticeably more sloppy than in previous matches. Fans would come to realize he was hampered down by a foot injury.

Some believe that he hurt himself during his entrance after performing a stage dive, clipping his foot on the guardrail on the way down. Others believe that when he slipped off the top rope during the match attempting a springboard clothesline, the impact with the mat broke bones in his foot.

Regardless of when he picked up the injury, CM Punk powered through and gave his all in another performance for his fans. With Tony Khan insisting he not relinquish the belt, he is still the AEW World Champion. Regardless, it will be great for fans to see him back in the ring when he's 100%.

