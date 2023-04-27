Several AEW stars' contracts expiring this year, WWE likely to "pursue all of them" - Reports

The 'war' between AEW and WWE seemingly continues to escalate, and if a recent report is true, there could be a massive window for the Stamford-based promotion to scoop up multiple stars when their contracts expire this year.

Before 2019, all the top pro wrestlers in the world flocked to WWE for better or worse. After the establishment of AEW, the talent finally had an option, and many broke away from WWE to jump into the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that multiple All Elite Wrestling contracts will expire at the end of 2023.

“There are AEW contracts that are coming due at the end of the year. Several of them. Many of them, and WWE obviously will be pursuing all of them, or all the ones that are key ones that they could get.” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

Unfortunately, Meltzer didn't name any of the names that WWE might be interested in, but All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF has often claimed that 2024 will be the year both promotions begin a 'bidding war.' Could Friedman be the star Triple H will steal from under Tony Khan's nose? Only time will tell.

Could WWE instead bring back the legendary Sting after his AEW contract expires?

While his final pro wrestling match is yet to be announced, it's largely been reported that The Icon will retire sometime in 2023. After decades in the squared circle, it's unlikely that he'll be able to stay away for too long, so could he take his expertise to WWE instead?

According to an earlier report from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Sting's All Elite Wrestling contract will likely expire before 2024.

“He’s been talking retirement a lot lately. I think him and Tony [Khan] have kind of figured out the way they’re going out. So I’m going to guess if he signed in around December, it’s probably towards the end of this year."

It remains to be seen if The Icon will continue his career in some capacity within All Elite Wrestling or go back to being associated with WWE. Alternatively, perhaps Sting will stay away from pro wrestling entirely? Fans will simply have to stay tuned to see what the legend's next move will be.

