  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Several people in AEW "frustrated" with ex-WWE star; he considered retiring - Reports

Several people in AEW "frustrated" with ex-WWE star; he considered retiring - Reports

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Jan 16, 2025 15:04 GMT
AEW and WWE are two top promotions in the United States [image source: AEW YouTube &amp; WWE.com]
AEW and WWE are the top promotions in the United States [Image source: AEW on YouTube & wwe.com]

AEW and Tony Khan have brought in many former WWE stars to the promotion, like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Malakai Black, and more. Some recent reports have indicated that many people in All Elite Wrestling were frustrated with Black.

The former Aleister Black signed with AEW in 2021. He had a decent run in the promotion, but many pointed out how he wasn't regularly booked in singles matches. Fans also slammed the promotion for not giving Black championship opportunities in All Elite Wrestling.

Reports of Malakai Black's departure from the company have been one of the main topics of discussion among pro wrestling fans on social media lately. According to PWTorch, Black had been vocal in AEW about considering retirement from professional wrestling.

also-read-trending Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

It was reported that many were frustrated with Malakai Black allegedly refusing to do jobs for talent. PWTorch also mentioned that the former NXT Champion seemingly never developed a good relationship with CEO Tony Khan.

AEW's House of Black will seemingly continue without Malakai Black

The House of Black has proven to be a dominant faction in All Elite Wrestling. Malakai Black formed the group in 2021 with Brody King and later recruited Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart. The House of Black has held the World Trios Championship in the past.

The status of the group has been a huge topic of discussion after Malakai Black's rumored departure from All Elite Wrestling. Former TBS Champion Julia Hart has ensured fans that The House of Black isn't going anywhere.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Julia Hart revealed that The House of Black will be fine as Brody and Buddy Matthews will focus on dominating the men's division while she focuses on the women's division.

''So it’s just, whatever happens, happens. And I’m happy for him no matter what happens, and I think House of Black will be okay. No matter what happens, I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room. Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s lockeroom. Everything will be okay. And I’m happy for everybody no matter what.” [From 9:17 to 10:10]

Fans will have to wait and see if the reports of Malakai Black's AEW departure turn out to be true.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी