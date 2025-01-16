Several people in AEW "frustrated" with ex-WWE star; he considered retiring - Reports

AEW and Tony Khan have brought in many former WWE stars to the promotion, like Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Malakai Black, and more. Some recent reports have indicated that many people in All Elite Wrestling were frustrated with Black.

The former Aleister Black signed with AEW in 2021. He had a decent run in the promotion, but many pointed out how he wasn't regularly booked in singles matches. Fans also slammed the promotion for not giving Black championship opportunities in All Elite Wrestling.

Reports of Malakai Black's departure from the company have been one of the main topics of discussion among pro wrestling fans on social media lately. According to PWTorch, Black had been vocal in AEW about considering retirement from professional wrestling.

It was reported that many were frustrated with Malakai Black allegedly refusing to do jobs for talent. PWTorch also mentioned that the former NXT Champion seemingly never developed a good relationship with CEO Tony Khan.

AEW's House of Black will seemingly continue without Malakai Black

The House of Black has proven to be a dominant faction in All Elite Wrestling. Malakai Black formed the group in 2021 with Brody King and later recruited Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart. The House of Black has held the World Trios Championship in the past.

The status of the group has been a huge topic of discussion after Malakai Black's rumored departure from All Elite Wrestling. Former TBS Champion Julia Hart has ensured fans that The House of Black isn't going anywhere.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Julia Hart revealed that The House of Black will be fine as Brody and Buddy Matthews will focus on dominating the men's division while she focuses on the women's division.

''So it’s just, whatever happens, happens. And I’m happy for him no matter what happens, and I think House of Black will be okay. No matter what happens, I’ll keep destroying the women’s locker room. Brody and Buddy will destroy the men’s lockeroom. Everything will be okay. And I’m happy for everybody no matter what.” [From 9:17 to 10:10]

Fans will have to wait and see if the reports of Malakai Black's AEW departure turn out to be true.

