Speculation on how AEW has "helped WWE greatly" 

A veteran wrestling journalist claimed that AEW has helped the WWE a lot since its inception in 2019. Dave Meltzer speculated that the Stamford-based promotion had to up its game due to competition.

It can't be denied that AEW has become the second major wrestling promotion after WWE. In hindsight, Tony Khan's promotion also improved the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer explained how AEW brought the biggest wrestling period after the Attitude Era and pushed the WWE to get better:

"At the same time, it accomplished something that no other company had done. It helped spring pro-wrestling to the biggest period it has had since the end of the so-called Attitude Era. Helped WWE greatly because they had to up their game, and when they upped their game, their business went up." [H/T WrestleTalk Twitter]

The veteran journalist on why AEW is still not profitable

In the same episode, Dave Meltzer admitted that AEW has not been profitable since its inception.

The veteran journalist also analyzed the possible reasons why the promotion is yet to make a profit.

"Has it been a profitable business? Not yet. I know that when they started the business, no matter what anyone says now, I don't think they were starting a business to make a profit six years in. I think they knew full well that it would not be profitable in 2019, could not be - was gonna be big losses that first year. But I think the hope was that by 2020 or 2021 that it would be profitable. Certain things happened, it did not get to that level. They spent a lot more on contracts I think than expected over the years and things like that," Meltzer noted. [H/T WrestleTalk Twitter]

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville-based promotion is still considered a start-up, as it is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Only time will tell what the future has in store for All Elite Wrestling.

