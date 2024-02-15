Speculation on Jeff Hardy's condition following horrific AEW botch - Reports

The former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy seemingly suffered a horrific injury during his recent AEW match, and there seems to be an update on his condition as per a recent report.

Jeff Hardy is undoubtedly a legend in the pro wrestling business, and his career has spanned over decades. He is best known for his memorable run in the WWE and is currently performing in the AEW. The Charismatic Enigma has also faced several challenges in his career due to the use of substances and various injuries.

On this week's AEW Rampage tapings after Dynamite, Hardy squared off against Sammy Guevara. The match was filled with high-flying spots, as expected, but also included a horrific botch. While Guevara was performing a shooting star press, Jeff put his knees up, but one of Gurvara's knees hit Hardy in the face.

Speaking on the recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer acknowledged the botched spot and provided an update:

"It was pretty nasty, I haven't heard of the severity of the injury but it looked bad. It was one of those, I mean you have seen him before, his knee just him right in there, right in the temple it looked like. So he was knocked pretty silly and we don't know, I mean it may not be that severe but yeah it's not sure." [From 08:45 to 09:08]

Jeff Hardy has been on a single run in AEW lately

A few months ago, Jeff Hardy expressed frustrations regarding the way he and The Hardys were being booked on AEW. Weeks later, Tony Khan seemingly heard him and put him in some singles matches consecutively against the likes of Swerve Strickland and Jon Moxley.

This Friday, fans will see him on Rampage against Sammy Guevara. It remains to be seen how the severity of Hardy's recent injury turns out to be and when will fans see him back in the ring.

