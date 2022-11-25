Spoiler: 21-year old star seemingly injured on AEW Rampage

This week's edition of AEW Rampage was taped on November 23rd and it appears that one of the company's top rising stars sustained an injury.

During Rampage's taping, FTR successfully defended their ROH Tag Team Championships against Top Flight after the Martin brothers challenged Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to a match.

However, it was reported by people in attendance at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois that Dante Martin suffered an injury scare. Apparently multiple trainers, referees and AEW's chief doctor came to Dante's aid after the match was over.

With the episode not having aired at the time of writing, it's unclear how the incident took place or the severity of Dante's injury. Fortunately for fans, current AEW Tag Team Champion Anthony Bowens gave fans an update on his condition on Twitter.

"He's fine thankfully," tweeted @Bowens_Official

This week's AEW Rampage will have a lot of interesting developments

There will be no spoilers from this point on, but rather a run down of what is shaping up to be a very interesting episode of AEW Rampage.

The "Black Friday" edition of the show will feature ROH World Champion Chris Jericho addressing the audience after his hellacious match on Dynamite with Tomohiro Ishii, and his post-match confrontation with Claudio Castagnoli.

Elsewhere on the show, former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will be in singles action for the first time since her loss to Toni Storm on the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite.

Fans will also see Darby Allin take on Anthony Henry of The Workhorsemen, and a huge trios match with Rush, The Butcher and The Blade taking on The Dark Order.

