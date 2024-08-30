Surprising details on Jon Moxley's gimmick after AEW Dynamite return - Reports

The former WWE and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's new gimmick is inspired by a movie as per the latest report. Mox made his surprising return on AEW Dynamite this past week.

On the Wednesday night show, Jon Moxley made his highly-anticipated return and cut a cryptic promo as well. Concluding his promo segment, Mox told Tony Schiavone, "Listen to me, this is not your company anymore." The cryptic line has fans all over the internet wondering what it could possibly mean.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Wrestling Observer Live recently, Bryan Alvarez noted that Mox's brand new gimmick is inspired by a popular movie from 1992 called "Romper Stomper." The former AEW World Champion's current character is very similar to the character played by Russel Crowe in the movie.

"I actually know the movie he watched. 'Romper Stomper,' Australian cult classic, 1992. He was playing Russell Crowe in what he was doing. I'm not making this up. That's a scoop for ya," Alvarez noted.

In the movie "Romper Stomper," Russel Crowe's Hando character tells a Vietnamese couple, "I'm gonna tell you something, I want you to listen to me, this is not your country," and the line is similar to what Mox said on Dynamite this past week.

Jon Moxley teased the introduction of a new faction in AEW

After his cryptic promo at the beginning of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley also appeared in a backstage segment with the company staff. Later, Marina Shafir came out of nowhere and attacked the staff, aligning herself with Mox. Fans on the internet speculated that this could be the beginning of a new faction.

Moreover, if this is indeed the start of a new faction by Mox, more wrestlers are expected to join. Only time will tell what's in store for the new character of Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence.

Are you excited about Moxley's new gimmick in AEW? Sound off using the discuss button.

