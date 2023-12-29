Suspension disclosed as possible reason for AEW personality's absence - Reports

An AEW personality's long absence from backstage duties has come to the fore, and a possible reason has now been revealed.

The name in question is none other than the Chief Legal Officer, Megha Parekh. She has been one of the top executives in the Jacksonville-based promotion ever since the company's launch in 2019.

It was recently reported that Parekh had stepped away from her duties within the company, dealing with the legal affairs of the Jacksonville Jaguars instead.

There was a mention of Parekh's current status in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"Nothing has ever been said as to what happened with Megha Parekh (former AEW head of legal) no longer being with AEW Some have called it a suspension and others have tried to put it off that she’s concentrating on the Jacksonville Jaguars team during the season." - WON

Megha Parekh was one of the key names who helped Tony Khan form All Elite Wrestling. It was also reported that her role in the company was taken over by Chris Peck, who now oversees most of the duties of the Chief Legal Officer.

