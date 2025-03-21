Swerve Strickland is recovering from brutal AEW Revolution injury - Reports

Swerve Strickland is a notable name on the AEW roster. However, he was absent from the latest episode of Dynamite, and a new report suggests it was due to the injury he suffered at the Revolution event.

The recent March 19 edition of Dynamite took place amidst a blizzard that hit Omaha, Nebraska. Some stars and backstage personnel, including Swerve Strickland, missed the show.

While many believed it was due to the blizzard itself, that was not the case. According to a new report by Fightful Select, Swerve missed the show because he was still recovering from the eardrum injury he suffered during his match with Ricochet at AEW Revolution.

At the post-show press conference, Strickland revealed his injury. He stated that he was having hearing issues and that Tony Khan and his regime could be taking precautionary measures by not having him on Dynamite this week.

Swerve Strickland has a huge title match set in stone for AEW's next pay-per-view

Swerve Strickland might have walked out of AEW Revolution without any injury, but his win over Ricochet has guaranteed him a golden opportunity. He became the new No.1 Contender for Jon Moxley's World Championship as per the stipulation of their match at Revolution.

In fact, at the end of the event, Swerve appeared at the top of the balcony in the crowd and dived straight onto Moxley. He made it clear that he was ready to reclaim the AEW World Championship for the second time in his career.

Furthermore, in the latest edition of Dynamite, where he was absent, AEW officially announced his match with Jon Moxley. In April, the duo will compete for the World title at their next pay-per-view event, AEW Dynasty.

With Strickland ready to regain the throne, it remains to be seen if he can dethrone the dominant and unhinged Jon Moxley at AEW Dynasty.

