The Elite and multiple former WWE stars will be exclusive to Dynamite after AEW roster split - Reports 

AEW is rumored to undergo a major roster split in the upcoming months, and in a recent report, Dave Meltzer claimed that both The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club will be majorly affected by the split.

Both factions are currently building up to what seems to be a heated feud after the BCC attacked The Elite on a handful of occasions. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks notably hit back hard last week, and with the addition of Konosuke Takeshita, it seems like there will be a war between the factions.

According to Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club will remain exclusive to AEW Dynamite.

“The Elite and BCC will remain the top attractions on the Wednesday Dynamite show,” Meltzer said.

It's unclear when The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club will come clashing, but fans are already expecting a massive match on the scope of either Anarchy in the Arena or Blood and Guts.

Could CM Punk's rumored AEW return be the reason why both factions are remaining on Dynamite?

The bad blood between The Second City Saint and The Elite has been public knowledge since the fallout from the Brawl Out Incident. But Punk's bad terms with Jon Moxley only recently came to light during an Instagram Story.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer has also reported that CM Punk will be making his return in July, on what could be assumed to be the first episode of the rumored Saturday show.

“As things stand right now, the return of CM Punk is scheduled for a 6/17 show at the United Center in Chicago, which being a Saturday night show, is likely the debut of the new weekly show.”

This seems to be the most logical explanation for both factions' planned presence on Dynamite. At this stage, however, both reports are yet to be confirmed by AEW.

