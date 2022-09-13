The House of Black's future potentially disclosed after Malakai Black's reported AEW exit

There has been a potential update regarding the future of the popular AEW stable, The House of Black. This comes after their leader Malakai Black seemingly left the company for the time being.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks that Malakai Black has wanted out of his AEW contract due to nagging injuries and mental health issues. Judging by his actions following his match at All Out, it seems as if fans won't be seeing the former NXT Champion in action for some time.

But what about his stablemates in The House of Black? Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer was asked about this by a fan on Twitter, to which Dave stated that Brody King and Buddy Matthews will continue on as a tag team.

"King & Matthews are now a tag team," wrote Meltzer.

Another fan asked whether or not Julia Hart would still be involved in the stable, to which Meltzer confirmed that she would be.

Malakai Black has not been removed from the AEW roster page at the time of writing, so it is entirely possible that the Dutchman is taking an extended leave of absence. However, the fact that Alan Angels of The Dark Order is also still on the page muddles the consensus of whether he is still All Elite.

The rest of The House of Black will be in action this week on AEW Dark: Elevation

While their leader may be taking some much-needed time away from the spotlight, the rest of The House of Black will continue to march on in AEW, with the three remaining members being in action on this week's edition of Dark: Elevation.

Julia Hart will look to continue her impressive run against Tiara James. Hart is currently on an insane 13-match winning streak, with none of those wins going past the three-minute mark.

Dark: Elevation will also see Brody King and Buddy Matthews team up for the first time as a duo against Isaiah Prince and Kubes.

You can see all of the action unfold on All Elite Wrestling's official YouTube channel, but will you be tuning into Dark: Elevation? Let us know in the comments section down below!

