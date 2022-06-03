Thunder Rosa reportedly frustrated with AEW, potential reason why

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa successfully defended her title at the Double or Nothing last weekend against Serena Deeb. However, the former was not featured on the episode of Dynamite following her big win on pay-per-view. She also wasn't a part of the post-Double or Nothing media scrum.

According to an exclusive report from WhatCulture, Thunder Rosa has grown frustrated with her lack of television time recently in AEW. The sources, who are reportedly close to the situation, said that her frustration only increased after she wasn't a part of the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite, which was also the promotion's California debut.

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 🖤🥹 He is one of those people who gets me! I love him to death and I hope he continues to guide me and encourage me for many years to come! Love you @dustinrhodes you are a true legend🖤🥹 @AEW He is one of those people who gets me! I love him to death and I hope he continues to guide me and encourage me for many years to come! Love you @dustinrhodes you are a true legend ❤️🖤🥹 @AEW https://t.co/uUtUOc5ShH

The report also states that Thunder Rosa felt like her big title match at Double or Nothing "didn't happen at all" because she wasn't a part of the post-event Dynamite.

Thuder Rosa wants a blockbuster match against AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rosa was asked if she was interested in a blockbuster Champion vs. Champion match against current TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The latter is still undefeated in AEW and is now supported by The Baddies and Stokely Hathaway (FKA Malcolm Bivens in WWE) at ringside.

Thunder Rosa was ready for the challenge, saying that Cargill has improved a ton in the ring since they last faced off in December:

"Yeah, I love challenges. She's becoming a better opponent. She's becoming a better athlete in the ring. So, I know from when I last faced her which was in December, I know if this happened in the future, it would be a really, really, really good match." (5.16-5.41)

We don't yet know who Thunder Rosa's next challenger for the Women's Championship will be, but we should find out pretty soon on All Elite's weekly programming.

