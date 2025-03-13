Tony Khan and AEW planning to unify major titles - Reports

Tony Khan and AEW creative are reportedly planning on unifying major titles within the promotion. This news came after a huge title change that occurred at Revolution on March 9, 2025.

Last weekend on Revolution, almost every title was defended on the show, with some significant results occurring as well. One of them was Kenny Omega, who defeated his fierce rival, Konosuke Takeshita, in their singles match to become the new AEW International Champion.

Now, a new report has emerged that hints at the International Championship and Continental Championship being unified. According to Fightful, many within the company have considered merging the two titles and have looked at them as firm creative plans. However, they're unsure how the merged title would look after it's unified.

AEW has sown seeds for a major feud between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada

Kenny Omega made his return at AEW Worlds End 2024 to confront his storied rival Kazuchika Okada and personally hand him the Continental Championship. Many fans have since been teeming in anticipation over a proper feud between Omega and Okada for the very first time in All Elite Wrestling.

It seems that Tony Khan will be treating the feud as a huge deal in the company as well now that Kenny Omega has become the new International Champion. Meanwhile, The Rainmaker has also been successfully defending the Continental Championship against any star who's stepped up against him.

It looks as if these two stars are bound for a major collision down the line, and if they're able to hold on to their respective titles, then the fans will be in for a show. As of now, we're unsure if these two rivals are going to compete against each other any time soon, but when the time arrives, it's going to be a special sight to see.

Kenny Omega is currently slated to defend his newly won title at the Dynasty PPV against the winner of the International Championship Eliminator tournament.

