Tony Khan appears to have changed WWE legend's name in AEW - Reports

It appears as though Tony Khan has changed the name of popular WWE legend and AEW star Billy Gunn.

Gunn has been working in a mentor role for the current tag team champion, The Acclaimed, as of late. They started working together when the popular tag team joined The Gunn Club, also comprised of Colten and Austin Gunn. But after Billy's sons joined The Firm, he has remained in the corner of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens.

Owing to his former gimmick in WWE, Gunn has become better known by the moniker "Daddy A**," often exclaimed by Bowens as he enters the ring. Now, it appears as though that may be his official name going forward.

Fightful Select has reported that Gunn is listed by the nickname on the internal AEW roster. This won't be the first time a former WWE star has had their name changed after coming to Tony Khan's promotion.

Despite the former Big Cass making his All-Elite debut under the name W. Morrissey, he has been presented as 'Big Bill' since signing. Likewise, Jeff Parker and Matt Lee had their names changed to Angelo Parker and Matt Menard when they joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.

The Acclaimed defended their AEW tag titles during Dynamite

The Acclaimed put their tag titles on the line against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal during this week's Dynamite. At one stage, they even looked like they would lose the bout when Jeff Jarrett pinned Anthony Bowens.

Bowens had put his foot on the ropes for the break, but Sonjay Dutt pushed the foot off, so the referee completed the count. However, the decision was reversed, and the match was restarted.

Lethal then tried to leverage the pin using the ropes, only for Caster to push his feet off of the ropes for Bowens to get the roll-up. The two teams will have to find a more definitive conclusion this weekend at the Battle of the Belts V event when they have a rematch in a No Holds Barred setting.

What do you think of Billy Gunn's new moniker in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

