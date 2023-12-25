Tony Khan could deal a blow to WWE in the free agent market in 2024 - Reports

A recent report has indicated that Tony Khan could play spoiler next year in the free agent market. With 2024 coming up and the potential bidding war for the top free agents across the industry about to begin, both WWE and AEW look to be frontrunners.

This year alone, many stars have already signed new deals despite their contracts expiring next year. This could have been done for the promotions to guarantee their talents next year. An example would be in the cases of The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and 'Hangman' Adam Page) and Will Ospreay. All of these stars have already committed to AEW despite their contracts originally being up for grabs in 2024.

Fightful Select reported that AEW has media rights deals coming up in the next year, and this would help their finances. It was also revealed that WWE increased the salaries of their talent due to competition, and this could play into Tony Khan's hands. All Elite Wrestling could be willing to shell out more money to the free agents when competing with other major promotions.

Aside from the flexibility of AEW's working environment, Tony Khan reportedly offered a bigger amount to Will Ospreay than other promotions did.

Who could be major targets for Tony Khan in free agency?

Aside from looking to keep some members of AEW, Tony Khan has the opportunity to go after several other key names across the industry. A recent report from Fightful Select provided some details on the contracts of major stars from other promotions.

In WWE, several stars' contracts are set to expire within the coming year. These include Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, and Sheamus. Although their contracts do not expire at the same time, they could be potential targets for AEW if they do not re-sign with WWE.

Elsewhere, NJPW's Kazuchika Okada looks to be another major target for both WWE and AEW. With his contract set to expire early next year, it will be interesting to see whether he makes a move or decides to stay in Japan.

Other key figures, such as IMPACT's Deonna Purrazzo, MLW's Alex Hammerstone, and NWA's Kamille, will hit the free agency despite being key names in their respective promotions, and they may be potential targets as well.

Tony Khan has gone to war with WWE in the past and has been successful in signing several key free agents. He may have to compete once more in 2024 in what looks to be a year full of negotiations.

