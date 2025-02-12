Ever since Tony Khan founded AEW alongside The Elite and Chris Jericho in 2019, rumors have circulated about a potential purchase of TNA. Various reports have indicated interest from the Nashville-based promotion over the years, but a recent rumor-killer has cleared the air on Khan's intentions.

AEW was built as a viable alternative to WWE, but TNA Wrestling had been serving a similar function for almost two decades before Tony Khan founded his promotion. It might have made sense for Khan to simply try to purchase the already-established company rather than build his own from scratch, but it seems that he was never interested in making an offer.

In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that, although TNA had reached out to Tony Khan before AEW was founded, the All Elite Chief never attempted to purchase the company. Sapp pointed out that it didn't make financial sense.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan thinks WWE's relationship with TNA is a net positive

Fans had grown used to major wrestling promotions acting as islands unto themselves before AEW came along. Thus, it was somewhat shocking when Kenny Omega appeared in TNA (then IMPACT Wrestling) in December 2020.

Although All Elite Wrestling's partnership with TNA was short-lived, Tony Khan and Co. went on to establish healthy relationships with NJPW and CMLL. Meanwhile, WWE has formed a shocking collaboration with its longtime rival.

In a conversation with TV Insider last year, the AEW president commented on WWE's relationship with TNA, noting the positive impact of cooperation in the wrestling industry:

"I’m always open to working with great wrestling promotions all over the world," said Khan. "It feels like the spirit of cooperation in worldwide pro wrestling is greater than it has ever been, which is a big positive. Seeing the top stars of AEW go to Tokyo and compete at Wrestle Kingdom, I think that the fans can always count on AEW and New Japan to put on great collaborations."

AEW currently participates in two major inter-promotional pay-per-views per year: Forbidden Door and Wrestle Dynasty. It remains to be seen whether WWE will establish its own supershow with TNA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback