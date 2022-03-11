Tony Khan planned major AEW title change in advance - Reports 

Tony Khan planned Scorpio Sky's AEW TNT title win as early as last year, according to Fightful Select. The AEW original put his 364-day winning streak on the line for a shot at Sammy Guevara's title, sealing the win to capture his first singles title within the promotion.

Cody Rhodes' departure is said to have caused a minimal hiccup in the timeline of events, but a lot of what unfolded on screen has been according to plan. Fightful additionally reported that Sammy Guevara's initial title reign, loss to Cody Rhodes, and eventual recapture had been planned when Miro still possessed the belt.

The reports fall in line with Tony Khan's own admission in November, when he said that he always knew who the first four AEW World Champions would be and never deviated from that plan.

Scorpio Sky will defend the title against Wardlow next week on AEW Dynamite

Ahead of the clash between Guevara and Sky, it was announced that the Face of the Revolution ladder match winner, Wardlow, will have his opportunity at the title next week during the St Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

Wardlow won the six-man ladder match involving former WWE stars Keith Lee and Christian Cage, FTW champ Ricky Starks and his Team Taz stable-mate Powerhouse Hobbs, and Orange Cassidy at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Mr. Mayhem will have to watch his back as he enters the title clash fresh off of going rogue from paymaster MJF and the Pinnacle faction. When called upon by Friedman once more against CM Punk, Wardlow refused to play along and instead allowed Punk to score the win.

Wardlow appeared on Dynamite to speak on what transpired at Revolution, even suggesting that the pair have an amicable split. Whether or not that will be the case is yet to be determined, as the Dynamite Diamond ring holder was absent from the show.

What are your thoughts on championships being planned years in advance? Do you think we'll see a feud between MJF and Wardlow? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

