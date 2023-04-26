Tony Khan possibly cancels long-running AEW show

AEW President Tony Khan already has a lot of TV shows on his plate when you combine both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor, but could that lead to the end of one of the company's longest-running shows?

On March 15, 2021, the first episode of Dark: Elevation aired on YouTube, with the show being used as a bridging show between Dynamite and Dark. However, more programming has since been added to AEW's calendar.

In August 2021, Rampage made its debut as the company's secondary show on TNT, with the quarterly Battle of the Belts specials following in January 2022. Add the weekly ROH TV shows every Thursday, AEW All Access, and the upcoming Collision show, something had to give.

Unfortunately, it seems as if Dark: Elevation is the show that has pulled the short straw, as the April 24 edition of the show was not only a "Best Of" compilation, but was also listed on FITE TV as the final episode of Elevation. Here's the full description:

"Don't miss the Special and final episode of Elevation - it's Best of Elevation airing on FITE! The episode is throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!" (H/T FITE TV)

There has been no official word on whether Dark: Elevation is getting canceled, but one thing is for certain, had it not been for a show like Elevation, stars like The Acclaimed, Skye Blue, and Konosuke Takeshita might not have become full-time members of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

AEW's newest show could lead to CM Punk's return

As previously noted, AEW's newest show looks to be called "Collision," and is set to be a two-hour program that will air every Saturday night on TNT, but with a new show comes the need to kick it off with a bang.

And what better way to kick off the show than by bringing back one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest stars. This seems to be what will happen, as it is rumored that CM Punk will be the star of the new program.

While nothing has been announced at the time of writing, All Elite Wrestling will reportedly air a special show on Saturday June 17, from the United Center in Chicago, the same building that played host to CM Punk's return to wrestling and the first-ever Forbidden Door event in 2022.

