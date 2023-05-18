Tony Khan re-hired former WWE star months after firing him - Reports

Tony Khan has signed several ex-WWE stars over the last four years since the inception of AEW. While he is not known to release many people, he fired Ace Steel following the Brawl Out incident in 2022. But as per a recent report, the former WWE star was re-hired a few months back.

Ace Steel was a part of the backstage brawl that took place following CM Punk's bombshell of a press conference following All Out 2022. While The Elite and the Voice of the Voiceless were suspended indefinitely, it was reported that Tony Khan had let go of Steel. While the AEW EVPs returned to the company by Full Gear 2022, Punk has not been seen till now.

According to a new report by Haus of Wrestling, the former WWE wrestler and coach was re-hired many months back.

With the announcement of the new AEW Collision show starting on June 17, 2023, the expectation was that CM Punk's return would be announced too.

However, it was reported that Tony Khan wanted Ace Steel to work remotely instead of working on the road with the company. This caused yet another rift between the Jaguars' boss and the former ECW World Champion.

Fans will be hoping that Tony Khan and CM Punk can resolve their differences and the latter appear on Collision from June onwards.

