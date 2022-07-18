Tony Khan reportedly very high on AEW stable after former WWE Superstar's debut

AEW President Tony Khan possibly has his eyes set on a new stable becoming the latest hot act in All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor following the debut of Parker Boudreaux at a recent Dark taping.

Boudreaux, formerly known as Harland during his time on NXT 2.0, was released by WWE in May 2022 and has since wrestled on the American independent circuit.

His latest stop was at the most recent AEW Dark tapings in Orlando, Florida, against Serpentico. After the match, Parker was joined by Ariya Daivari and independent veteran Slim J.

📸 - Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland in WWE) just made his AEW debut at the #AEWDark tapings tonight!!📸 - @JJWilliamsWON Parker Boudreaux (fka Harland in WWE) just made his AEW debut at the #AEWDark tapings tonight!! 😮 📸 - @JJWilliamsWON https://t.co/dDPjwkyerT

The group known as The Trust Busters is reportedly high on Khan's list, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, who has high hopes for the stable in either AEW or ROH:

"Right now no decision has been made regarding if this will be primarily for AEW or ROH, but Tony Khan was high on the idea," said Dave Meltzer (H/T: F4WOnline)

With ROH's next pay-per-view, Death Before Dishonor, on July 23, the trio might surface in the newly revamped promotion. What does the future hold for The Trust Busters? Only time will tell.

Tony Khan signed several former WWE stars to AEW in 2022

So far, many of Tony Khan's signings in 2022 are former "WWE guys."

Parker Boudreaux's status isn't confirmed at the time of writing. His appearance may have been a one-off. However, Claudio Castagnoli, Jeff Hardy, and William Regal signed full-time to AEW, with most fans knowing them from their time in WWE.

With Claudio's addition, I'm selfishly happy *for me*. Cesaro and Sheamus were my fav tag team. Hoping for plenty of fun matches! I've been happy about all the ex-WWE hires to AEW, but I realized I've been mostly happy about them for AEW and the wrestlers themselves.With Claudio's addition, I'm selfishly happy *for me*.Cesaro and Sheamus were my fav tag team. Hoping for plenty of fun matches! I've been happy about all the ex-WWE hires to AEW, but I realized I've been mostly happy about them for AEW and the wrestlers themselves. With Claudio's addition, I'm selfishly happy *for me*. 😭 Cesaro and Sheamus were my fav tag team. Hoping for plenty of fun matches! https://t.co/bM9QfW8HrQ

Stars like AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory, House of Black's Buddy Matthews, and Jade Cargill's personal publicist Stokely Hathaway have all jumped ship in 2022. Many consider them "WWE guys" even though they had credible careers before joining WWE.

Stars like MJF have publicly blasted Khan for bringing in ex-WWE performers and pushing them at the expense of homegrown AEW stars. Will Tony Khan continue signing former WWE stars? Only time will tell!

