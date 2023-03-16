Tony Khan reportedly hires another former WWE name for backstage role in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly hired another former WWE name for his promotion.

In 2015, Sarah Stock was initially invited as a guest coach for WWE. She later became a developmental trainer in September of the same year. However, her tenure ended on April 15, 2020. She was eventually released from her contract on September 10, 2020.

According to PW Insider, AEW has hired Sarah Stock, previously known as Sarita and Dark Angel, as a coach and backstage producer. She had her first day with the company in Winnipeg and was introduced to the crowd by Tony Khan during the taping of Rampage tonight.

Sarah Stock had a successful career as a professional wrestler before joining the Stamford-based promotion. She performed under the name Dark Angel in CMLL and AAA and is widely recognized for her work as Sarita in Impact Wrestling in the United States. During her time there, she formed a tag team with Zelina Vega, then known as Rosita.

Sarah Stock's appointment as a coach and producer for AEW is a significant step for the company. While AEW has been praised for its in-ring action, it has faced criticism for its inconsistency in storytelling and character development. Stock's experience as a producer and wrestler could help address these issues.

Tony Khan signed another former WWE talent this week

AEW President Tony Khan announced that former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie (FKA Franky Monet) had signed with the company during the latest episode of Dynamite.

Jade Cargill defended her TBS Championship against Nicole Matthews, maintaining her undefeated streak of 54-0.

After the match, Taya Valkyrie made a surprise appearance and attacked Leila Grey, teasing exciting new storylines for the women's division.

Fans are now speculating about a potential matchup between Taya and Jade, with Taya's addition to the roster promising to make the division even more competitive and entertaining.

